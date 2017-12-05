HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bengals Recap | Shazier Taken To Hospital With Back Injury | Team Headlines | Opponent Profile | Dunlap: Tomlin’s Words About New England Were Great | More Steelers

Medical Examiner’s Camera, Used During Post-Mortem Exams, Goes Missing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) – A camera used by the Massachusetts medical examiner’s office to take pictures of bodies during post-mortem examinations has gone missing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells WBZ-TV that the digital camera may contain pictures of 801 people whose deaths were investigated at the agency’s Holyoke office dating to July 2015.

The camera was discovered missing Nov. 14.

The medical examiner’s office said it conducted an “exhaustive” search for the camera and has notified the families of all 801 people whose deaths were investigated.

The employee involved in the loss has been placed on administrative leave.

The medical examiner’s office said the camera is not used at crime scene investigations.

