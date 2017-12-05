Tomlin: Shazier Is In ‘Really Good Spirits,’ Medical Status Unchanged

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the medical condition of linebacker Ryan Shazier at his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Tomlin offered no update on Shazier’s condition or his prognosis on Tuesday, more than 12 hours after the linebacker left on a stretcher in the first quarter of the Steelers’ 23-20 victory over Cincinnati after tackling Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone. Shazier underwent a CT scan and an MRI late Monday.

Tomlin did say Shazier is in good spirits as he remains hospitalized in Cincinnati.

“I really have no update in terms of his medical status, other than what was released earlier. I would imagine at the appropriate time those that are responsible for his care will give you a reasonable assessment of where he is,” Tomlin said. “It was a tough evening. Ryan’s a trooper. I had an opportunity to spend some time with him, and he’s in really good spirits. Tough guy. He’s got great support from family and loved ones there. It was painful to get on that plane last night.”

Tomlin also thanked the emergency crews that tended to Shazier, including the police, paramedics and University of Cincinnati Medical Center personnel.

The team says Shazier will not require surgery “at this time,” but Tomlin said he would wait until hearing from the medical team attending to Shazier before releasing more information.

The Steelers released this statement overnight:

It’s believed Shazier may have a spinal cord concussion, or contusion. He stayed overnight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluations. It’s unknown when he’ll return to Pittsburgh.

Tomlin said that Shazier has challenged his teammates to “move on.”

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said in a tweet Tuesday morning that Shazier was showing “promising signs,” but the next few days will be key to his recovery.

#Steelers LB Ryan Shazier has shown promising signs this morning. I’m told he has some movement in his lower extremities after last night’s back injury, but the next 24-48 hours are key for increased improvement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2017

Team President Art Rooney II and some other Steelers personnel stayed overnight with Shazier in Cincinnati. His family is also with him.

Tomlin stopped at the hospital before heading back to Pittsburgh with the team.

