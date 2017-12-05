Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Police have arrested one man and are searching for another man they say are accused of shooting and wounding another man earlier this year after tracking him using a hidden GPS device.
Pennsylvania State Police and federal law enforcement officials say Travon Luther Lewis, 20-years-old, used a 14th Street Jeannette home to plan a hit on an alleged drug dealer living in Fairchance, Fayette County, in August. The victim was shot several times but survived.
Lewis used hi-tech hardware to track the shooting victim. According to a criminal complaint filed against him, he used a mobile GPS tracking unit attached to the victim’s pick-up truck and used a smartphone to locate the man.
Arrested as part of the scheme was Lewis’ girlfriend’s father, 44-year-old Larry Edward Ramsey.
Authorities raided Ramsey’s home where Lewis lived recently and found the boxes for the GPS units allegedly used in the failed hit and some weapons.
Larry Edward Ramsey is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on theft and weapons charges. Authorities continue to search for Travon Luther Lewis.