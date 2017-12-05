Twitter Flooded With Well Wishes For Steelers’ Ryan Shazier

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Athletes from all around the sports world, including the Pittsburgh sports nation, are thinking about Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier following his terrifying injury in Monday night’s game.

Shazier was hospitalized overnight for a back injury at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was taken off the field on a cart.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement overnight saying Shazier’s injury will not require immediate surgery.

Still, well wishes have been pouring in. The sports world is a big family, especially the players, who know how quickly life can possibly change.

Twitter has been active with messages of prayers from athletes everywhere.

That includes the brotherhood of Pittsburgh athletes:

Sending our thoughts and prayers to @RyanShazier, his family, the @steelers, and our Pittsburgh sports family. We're all behind you. https://t.co/yRZ0oAnCeq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 5, 2017

Lets come together and say a prayer for Shazier. Hope he is okay — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) December 5, 2017

All the PITT and athletic communities are with you @RyanShazier. — Felipe Rivero (@Rivero43) December 5, 2017

Praying for a lot of ANGELS to protect @RyanShazier…❤️… — Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) December 5, 2017

Nothing but prayers for Shazier. — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 5, 2017

Prayers and love to @RyanShazier and his family! Praying God's healing hand on him! Love you 50, Get better soon! — Ben. — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 5, 2017

Want to say prayers up for my dog Ryan Shazier man we all praying for you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 God has a plan — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 5, 2017

Prayers for the family @RyanShazier .. God is the greatest ! 🙏🏽 — James Conner (@JamesConner_) December 5, 2017

Everyone please send your prayers for my lil bro @RyanShazier That W was for you. Love you bro https://t.co/MUD8Myeztf — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) December 5, 2017

Y’all pray for my brother @RyanShazier . It’s a real blessing to do what we do. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) December 5, 2017

Praying for my brother @RyanShazier

We love you bro! — Darrius Heyward-Bey (@theDHB85) December 5, 2017

Sending All my Love and Prayers up you @RyanShazier!! Get well King! You always lay it all out… https://t.co/0jbj4VixkJ — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 5, 2017

Prayer for my guy @RyanShazier — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) December 5, 2017

Thoughts and prayers wjth @RyanShazier 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 >>> — Willie Parker (@3williethadude9) December 5, 2017

Messages of prayer and kindness even came from some of the Steelers’ most bitter rivals.

Our thoughts and prayers are with @Steelers LB Ryan Shazier. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2017

Sending good vibes brother. Prayers for Ryan Shazier. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 5, 2017

Woke up this morning thinking about and praying for @RyanShazier — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 5, 2017

As well as from professional athletes from Pittsburgh.

Prayers for Ryan Shazier right now.. hate seeing injuries like that. #PITvsCIN — RJ Umberger (@Umby18) December 5, 2017

And others from all across the sports universe.

Praying for @RyanShazier that looked bad. 🙏🏿 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) December 5, 2017

Got @King55Tez @RyanShazier in my prayers. Wishing a speedy recovery — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 5, 2017