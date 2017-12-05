RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Tomlin Update | Colbert Update | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | Steelers-Bengals Recap | Dunlap: Gronk Should Miss Steelers Game | More Steelers

Twitter Flooded With Well Wishes For Steelers’ Ryan Shazier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Athletes from all around the sports world, including the Pittsburgh sports nation, are thinking about Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier following his terrifying injury in Monday night’s game.

Shazier was hospitalized overnight for a back injury at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was taken off the field on a cart.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement overnight saying Shazier’s injury will not require immediate surgery.

Still, well wishes have been pouring in. The sports world is a big family, especially the players, who know how quickly life can possibly change.

Twitter has been active with messages of prayers from athletes everywhere.

That includes the brotherhood of Pittsburgh athletes:

 

Messages of prayer and kindness even came from some of the Steelers’ most bitter rivals.

 

As well as from professional athletes from Pittsburgh.

 

And others from all across the sports universe.

 

