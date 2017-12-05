Twitter Flooded With Well Wishes For Steelers’ Ryan Shazier

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Athletes from all around the sports world, including the Pittsburgh sports nation, are thinking about Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier following his terrifying injury in Monday night’s game.
Shazier was hospitalized overnight for a back injury at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was taken off the field on a cart.
Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement overnight saying Shazier’s injury will not require immediate surgery.
Still, well wishes have been pouring in. The sports world is a big family, especially the players, who know how quickly life can possibly change.
Twitter has been active with messages of prayers from athletes everywhere.
That includes the brotherhood of Pittsburgh athletes:
Sending our thoughts and prayers to @RyanShazier, his family, the @steelers, and our Pittsburgh sports family. We're all behind you. https://t.co/yRZ0oAnCeq
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 5, 2017
Sending 🙏🙏🙏 to @Steelers @RyanShazier tonight.
— Evgeni Malkin (@malkin71_) December 5, 2017
Lets come together and say a prayer for Shazier. Hope he is okay
— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) December 5, 2017
Prayers up for @RyanShazier 🙏🏼 #pittsburghfamily
— Gregory Polanco ☕️ (@El_Coffee) December 5, 2017
All the PITT and athletic communities are with you @RyanShazier.
— Felipe Rivero (@Rivero43) December 5, 2017
Praying for a lot of ANGELS to protect @RyanShazier…❤️…
— Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) December 5, 2017
Nothing but prayers for Shazier.
— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 5, 2017
Prayers and love to @RyanShazier and his family! Praying God's healing hand on him! Love you 50, Get better soon! — Ben.
— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 5, 2017
Prayers for my brother @RyanShazier 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/6ylTOFKypW
— Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 5, 2017
Want to say prayers up for my dog Ryan Shazier man we all praying for you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 God has a plan
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 5, 2017
Prayers for the family @RyanShazier .. God is the greatest ! 🙏🏽
— James Conner (@JamesConner_) December 5, 2017
Everyone please send your prayers for my lil bro @RyanShazier That W was for you. Love you bro https://t.co/MUD8Myeztf
— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) December 5, 2017
Y’all pray for my brother @RyanShazier . It’s a real blessing to do what we do.
— stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) December 5, 2017
Praying for my brother @RyanShazier
We love you bro!
— Darrius Heyward-Bey (@theDHB85) December 5, 2017
Sending All my Love and Prayers up you @RyanShazier!! Get well King! You always lay it all out… https://t.co/0jbj4VixkJ
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 5, 2017
Love you @RyanShazier
— Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) December 5, 2017
Prayer for my guy @RyanShazier
— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) December 5, 2017
Thoughts and prayers wjth @RyanShazier 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 >>>
— Willie Parker (@3williethadude9) December 5, 2017
Messages of prayer and kindness even came from some of the Steelers’ most bitter rivals.
Our thoughts and prayers are with @Steelers LB Ryan Shazier.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2017
Sending good vibes brother. Prayers for Ryan Shazier.
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 5, 2017
Woke up this morning thinking about and praying for @RyanShazier
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 5, 2017
As well as from professional athletes from Pittsburgh.
Prayers for Ryan Shazier right now.. hate seeing injuries like that. #PITvsCIN
— RJ Umberger (@Umby18) December 5, 2017
And others from all across the sports universe.
Prayers out to @RyanShazier!🙏🏼 #THE
— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) December 5, 2017
Praying for @RyanShazier that looked bad. 🙏🏿
— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) December 5, 2017
Got @King55Tez @RyanShazier in my prayers. Wishing a speedy recovery
— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 5, 2017
The encouraging news coming out about @RyanShazier after what we saw is prayers answered 🙏🏾
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 5, 2017