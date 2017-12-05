Skydiving Santa Crashes On Florida Beach With Elf On A Shelf

Ben Roethlisberger On Ryan Shazier: 'I've Heard Some Really Encouraging Things...Not Out Of The Woods'It was one of the scariest things you can see on a football field as Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field amid rumors that he didn't have sensation in some of his extremities. Ben Roethlisberger joined The Cook and Poni Show for The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show to give us the latest update on Shazier's status as he continues to recover in a Cincinnati hospital.