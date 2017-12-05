Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Sean Spence Tuesday, after an injury during Monday Night Football to Ryan Shazier.

READ MORE: Steelers: Shazier Remains Hospitalized, To Undergo Additional Testing In Cincinnati

Spence was drafted by the Steelers in the third round out of the University of Miami in 2012. He suffered a serious injury in an August pre-season game later that year. Coach Tomlin called the injury “probably one of the most gruesome injuries that I have seen in person, and I have been around football all of my adult life.”

Missing the entire 2012 season and most of the 2013 season, Spence returned to play for the Steelers in October, 2013, but was injured again in his finger. After again rehabilitating his injury he returned to regular play for the Steelers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The Steelers awarded Spence the Ed Block Courage Award in 2014. It honors players who exemplify courage, sportsmanship, professionalism, strength and dedication.

READ MORE: Steelers’ Sean Spence Receives 2014 Ed Block Courage Award

Spence signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He was released by the Colts on October 3, 2017.