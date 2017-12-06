RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Tomlin Update | Colbert Update | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Steelers-Bengals Recap | Dunlap: Gronk Should Miss Steelers Game | More Steelers
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Cincinnati Bengals, George Iloka, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (AP) – Bengals safety George Iloka had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal Wednesday, leaving him with a $36,464.50 fine for his hit to Antonio Brown’s head on Monday night.

Iloka and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster each got a one-game suspension from the NFL in the aftermath of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 win at Paul Brown Stadium. Iloka hit Brown in the head while trying to break up his game-tying touchdown catch.

Smith-Schuster was suspended for leveling linebacker Vontaze Burfict with a blindside hit and then taunting him by standing over him. Smith-Schuster has apologized for the taunting.

The Bengals (5-7) host the Bears (3-9) on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch