Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you go to the store, picking out toys for your kids can be a little overwhelming with so much to choose from.
Now, just in time for Christmas shopping, some local artists and craftsmen are creating unique gift ideas.
You’re children are sure to love them, and you’ll like them too, because you’re supporting local artists.
Kidsburgh has put together a list.
For more information, visit these links:
Comments
Kristine SorensenMore from Kristine Sorensen