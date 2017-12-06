Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has signed head football coach Pat Narduzzi to a seven-year contract extension.

Pitt Athletics Director Heather Lyke announced the extension on Wednesday morning.

The new contract will keep Narduzzi at Pitt through at least the 2024 season.

In a press release, Narduzzi said: “When I initially accepted the head coaching position at Pitt three years ago this month, I said we could achieve great things if we were all moving in the same direction. Thanks to Chancellor Gallagher and Heather, we are all definitely moving in the same direction with a shared vision for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. It is a tremendous honor to be the head football coach at Pitt. My family and I are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be part of this great university and city.”

Lyke said of Narduzzi: “We are deeply committed to helping him, his staff and his student-athletes achieve at the highest levels in the ACC and nationally. Coach Narduzzi is a tireless worker, dynamic leader and passionate about building outstanding relationships with our student-athletes and everyone connected to our Pitt family. He and his staff are fully dedicated to building a national-caliber program the right way, on and off the field.”

Under the helm of Narduzzi, the Pitt Panthers have won 21 games. That’s the most victories by a Pitt head football coach in his initial three years since Jackie Sherrill, who had 28 wins from 1977-79.

