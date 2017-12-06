Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a suspect who was shot and critically wounded by officers never fired the shotgun he was pointing at them.

Paul Adams Jr., 32, of Pitcairn was listed in critical but stable condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following the confrontation late Monday night.

Police say the officer-involved shooting followed a chase that began in Wilkinsburg, where officers had tried to pull over Adams for a traffic stop.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Braddock Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

According to a police criminal complaint, Adams got out his van, but officers ordered him to get back into the vehicle. Adams did so, but police say he then got out again, armed with the shotgun.

Police say Adams was pointing the shotgun at two Wilkinsburg officers as he walked toward them. The officers say they tried to talk to Adams, but when he did not drop the weapon they fired at him.

According to the criminal complaint, Adams dropped the shotgun, turned around and started walking back toward his van before he collapsed. Police handcuffed Adams until medics arrived to treat him.

No police officers were injured.

Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by physical menace.

Pittsburgh Police and the Allegheny County District Attorney are investigating the actions of the police officers who were involved.