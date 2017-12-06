Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen whipping up two recipes perfect for a traditional Feast of Seven Fishes meal.
Shrimp Greek Style
Ingredients:
- ½ cup butter
- 2 cups chopped green onion
- ¾ cup minced fresh parsley
- 16 ounce can chopped tomatoes in their juices
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ¾ cup cream sherry
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
- 2 ½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ¾ pound feta cheese, crumbled
Directions:
- Melt ½ cup butter in heavy saucepan over medium-low heat. Add green onions and parsley and stir until onions are tender, about 3 minutes and add tomatoes, oregano, salt and pepper. Increase heat and simmer gently until reduced to 2¼ cups, mashing tomatoes with spoon and stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Mix in sherry. Increase heat and boil 2 minutes.
- Melt ¼ cup butter in heavy large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and stir 30 seconds. Add shrimp and sauté until the shrimp is just cooked through and pink.
- Bring sauce to boil. Add shrimp mixture and 2/3 of feta. Mix until heated through. Transfer to platter. Sprinkle with remaining feta and serve.
Serves: 8
Lobster and Crab Pot Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 – 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup yellow onion, chopped
- 1 cup red potato, chopped
- ½ cup celery, chopped
- ½ cup carrots, chopped
- 2-1/2 cups chicken broth, divided
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup whipping cream
- 3 tablespoons dry sherry
- 1 pound lump crab meat
- 1 pound cooked lobster meat
- 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry
- Sprigs of fresh thyme for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place 6 ovenproof soup bowls on a large rimmed baking sheet. The bowls should hold about 1-1/2 cups. Set aside.
- Heat just enough olive oil in saute pan coat the bottom of the pan. Add the onion, potato, celery and carrots to pan. Cook until vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes. Add 2 cups of broth, thyme, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then lower heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
- In a bowl, place flour and whisk in remaining ½ cup broth. Stir flour mixture into vegetable mixture and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook until thickened, about 4 minutes. Stir in cream and sherry. Stir in crab gently, trying not to break up any lumps. Stir in cooked lobster meat and simmer until thoroughly heated. Spoon mixture evenly amongst the 6 bowls.
- Unfold pastry sheet onto a lightly floured surface. Cut pastry into 6 rectangles. Roll each rectangle into a 5-1/2 inch square. Place pastry squares over bowls and cut 2 (1-inch) slits in each square. Bake approximately 15 minutes until pastry is puffed and golden. Remove from oven and allow to set for 10 minutes before serving.
Serves: 6