Time magazine copies are dispalyed on a table in Washington on Nov. 27, 2017. Time Inc. is selling for $2.8 billion to media conglomerate Meredith Corporation, which is backed by the billionaire Koch brothers, who are known for supporting conservative causes. Time, which also publishes its eponymous magazine, Fortune, and Sports Illustrated, began looking for a buyer late last year before giving up several months later, while welcoming options.FILE PHOTO (Photo Credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – The “Silence Breakers” have been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Women have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted in the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men.

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

Time praised those who have given “voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable.”

Women who spoke out helped to spawn the #MeToo movement, with millions telling stories of sexual misconduct on social media.

The magazine’s cover features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler and others who say they’ve been harassed.

The two runners-up were President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

