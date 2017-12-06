Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Holy Hedwig! Bird lovers are getting a rare treat in Northeast Ohio.
Officials say at least 10 snowy owls have been spotted in parts of Northeast Ohio, including some recently seen on the breakwall in downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland Metroparks posted some incredible photos of the rare owls.
Metroparks says the source of the “huge, rare movement” is likely from a successful nesting year in the Arctic.
Metroparks is telling bird lovers to keep an eye to the sky because many of the birds have been spotted inland on signs, posts, telephone and light poles.