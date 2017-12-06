Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Swissvale last May.
William Smoot, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. in the Hill District. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals.
Smoot is accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Collingwood Park on the morning of May 18. The victim had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
At the time of the shooting, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said, “Swissvale police were summoned to Collingwood Park by a passing motorist who saw an unresponsive male. When they arrived, they found what we believe to be a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.”
Smoot is charged with homicide, robbery, reckless endangerment and other weapons violations.
He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.