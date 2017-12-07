Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Students at Baldwin High School have been hard at work in the kitchen for the past couple of days. They are getting ready for a big Christmas party next week.

It would be pretty hard to have a cookie extravaganza without cookies.

Baldwin School District is baking 180 dozen cookies to be given away to local seniors at its first annual Cookie Extravaganza on Monday morning.

The first batches were baked by the culinary arts and nutrition students at the high school.

“My kitchen made super oatmeal cookies with butterscotch in them,” said Kaitlyn Binek, a high school junior.

Employees and parents give the students a helping hand.

“I like to promote kindness in my class and doing nice things for other people, so to do it for the community who, they pay taxes, they drive by the school, they may no longer have children in the school district, but they are still a very important part of our district,” said Beth Fochtman, Baldwin High School’s foods teacher.

Monday’s event is a way to give area seniors a chance to see what is happening in the classrooms. They hope the kids learn valuable lessons from the seniors, too.

“From an early age, you have to get involved in your community because there are so many things going on around all of us, and like so many people are in need of help with stuff, and you can give back so much,” said Adam Jackson, a senior at the high school.

“Something so small as a cookie can really brighten somebody’s day, and so I think it is just so valuable that they are going to meet them, and talk to them, and everybody will be together. That really is what Christmas is about,” said Fochtman.

And the students say their cookies are baked with a little something extra.

“Secret ingredient – love,” said Jackson.