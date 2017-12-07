WATCH LIVE: Sen. Al Franken News Conference
CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Police in Coraopolis are asking for help from the public finding a missing teenage boy.

According to police, 14-year-old Jaiden Brown has not been seen since Tuesday. His mother last heard from him around 3 p.m. on that day.

jaiden brown Police Searching For Missing 14 Year Old Boy From Coraopolis

(Source: Coraopolis Police)

Brown is about 5-feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Forever Loyal” printed on the front, and a picture of a lion on the back.

Brown is known to frequent the Braddock, North Braddock, Swissvale and Wilkinsburg areas.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, you are urged to call Coraopolis Police at 412-264-3000.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this story.

