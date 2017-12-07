Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tarin Smith made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and freshman Eric Williams Jr. had his fourth double-double to lead Duquesne to a 73-59 win over Stetson on Wednesday night.

Williams had 11 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals for Duquesne (4-3). Mike Lewis II added 17 points, including four 3s.

Lewis made a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the Dukes never trailed. Six Duquesne players scored – including two 3s by Smith – during a 16-5 run that made it 37-21 late in the first half and the Hatters trailed by at least nine points throughout the second half. Divine Myles made back-to-back layups before Abayomi Iyiola added another to trim Stetson’s deficit to 49-40 with 14 minutes to go, but Smith scored seven consecutive points to push the lead to 16 points and Jordan Robinson’s dunk made it 70-50 with 1:52 remaining.

Myles, the lone Stetson (6-5) player to score in double figures, had 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting. The rest of the Hatters starters combined to shoot 21.7 percent from the field.

