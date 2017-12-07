MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) – An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out yearly as a holiday treat for delivery people.

Michele Boudreaux says on her blog she provides candy, tissues, lip balm and other goodies on her doorstep. This year, her basket was raided within hours.

She’s never had any issues before, but this year, her basket was raided within hours of being set outside her home.

“This is kind of an extra bonus just for anyone that is walking by, it’s just a holiday treat. But he ruined it. He’s become the Grinch,” Boudreaux told CBS New York.

The thief was targeting the priciest stuff, including Ghirardelli chocolate squares.

The Maplewood family set up a surveillance camera and spotted the overweight varmint Tuesday. It cleared out all the chocolate, snack bars and throat lozenges.

She stumbled upon the thieving rodent in the act Wednesday, and recorded it taking more chocolate and a Carmex lip balm.

She says they now have the chocolate in a jar that requires opposable thumbs.

Her family has devised the perfect solution to the problem.

“We now have our chocolate in a jar that requires opposable thumbs,” she wrote.

The shenanigans “brought my family so much joy,” she said.

She also put a bowl of treats out for the squirrel Thursday, full of walnuts, popcorn and pumpkin seeds. The rotund rodent showed his pickiness yet again.

“He threw all the seeds out on the porch and ate all the other stuff,” she said.

“He’s getting bolder, I don’t know if he’s going to end up taking the tissues. That would be crazy. He obviously hasn’t touched the water, but he’s taking all the popcorn bags. He likes popcorn,” Boudreaux told CBS New York.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)