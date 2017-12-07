Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A local man accused of breaking into dozens of cars in is now in jail, and police say he got away with a lot more than loose change.

Police say 28-year-old Robbie Bender stole from more than 40 vehicles in and around Indiana County, grabbing anything he could find, including weapons.

They think he targeted vehicles in Indiana, Homer City and White Township.

Investigators say even Bender’s means of transportation to steal was stolen.

“He was very skilled and knew what he wanted to do,” said Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty. “He was stealing bikes. He would use a bike under cloak of darkness.”

Police arrested Bender trying to cash some checks they believe he stole from a car.

In addition to the theft counts, Bender faces charges of writing bad checks. He is in the Indiana County Jail on $75,000 straight cash bond.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.