RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Transferred Back To Pittsburgh | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. (AP) – A tractor-trailer carrying vodka overturned, spilling cargo on a busy ramp leading to Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.

The accident closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to I-95 south in Bucks County around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

It took road crews hours to unload boxes of Tito’s vodka so the truck could be righted.

Officials say the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch