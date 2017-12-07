RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly forced their way into a Knoxville apartment, tied up the occupants and ransacked the home Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment on E. Amanda Avenue.

Police say three armed men reportedly forced their way into the apartment, then tied up and assaulted three people who were inside.

Two of the three suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Frederick Shields and 28-year-old Raymont Dillard.

frederick shields raymont dillard Police: Home Invasion Suspects Tied Up Occupants, Ransacked Apartment

Frederick Shields, Raymont Dillard (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Fields, Dillard and the third unidentified man then reportedly ransacked the apartment and fled the scene. They got away with several items and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the victims declined medical treatment.

Shields and Dillard are known to frequent the Knoxville neighborhood, and both are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.

