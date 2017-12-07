Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 200 municipalities in Pennsylvania have told the state they do not want a mini-casino.
Pennsylvania’s ten largest casinos will start bidding in January on licenses that allow more than 700 slot machines and 30 table games at ten satellite locations.
Municipalities have until the end of December to opt out.
The list of municipalities that have opted out can be found here: gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/files/legislation/cat4_opt-out_municipality.pdf