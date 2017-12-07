RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Casino, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 200 municipalities in Pennsylvania have told the state they do not want a mini-casino.

Pennsylvania’s ten largest casinos will start bidding in January on licenses that allow more than 700 slot machines and 30 table games at ten satellite locations.

Municipalities have until the end of December to opt out.

The list of municipalities that have opted out can be found here: gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/files/legislation/cat4_opt-out_municipality.pdf

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch