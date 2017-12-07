Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — Police say they have charged a Beaver County mother with child abuse after doctors diagnosed her infant son with multiple broken bones.

According to the criminal complaint, the injuries to Shakala Gotell’s 6-month-old son “are extremely consistent with a violent physical act from a caregiver.” Gotell is accused of shaking her son and breaking bones in both his legs and arms.

Investigators say it was back in August when New Brighton Police were sent to investigate a tip from the Beaver County Detectives Office.

The criminal complaint reports that doctors first found the little boy had a broken bone in his left arm.

When doctors spoke with his mother, Gotell told them her son had suffered the injuries while his 2-year-old sister was playing with him. However, according to the criminal complaint, doctors said a 2-year-old child couldn’t have cause the injuries the boy was suffering from.

Police say doctors at Children’s Hospital examined the boy further and found he was healing from fractures to his right arm, and in both his legs.

Investigators say the types of fractures the boy had are usually caused by a shaking motion.

Investigators say Gotell told her son’s doctors that she is his sole caregiver.

Gotell is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

