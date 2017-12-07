RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Local TV, New Castle, Sex Trafficking

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A New Castle man has been sentenced for sex trafficking a child last summer.

Officials say 28-year-old Ronald Kyle Hartman, of New Castle, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by seven years supervised release.

According to a release, Hartman advertised a 14-year-old girl’s prostitution services on backpage.com and took the girl from Grove City to Ohio in August 2016 for the purposes of sex trafficking.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch