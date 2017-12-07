Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A New Castle man has been sentenced for sex trafficking a child last summer.
Officials say 28-year-old Ronald Kyle Hartman, of New Castle, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by seven years supervised release.
According to a release, Hartman advertised a 14-year-old girl’s prostitution services on backpage.com and took the girl from Grove City to Ohio in August 2016 for the purposes of sex trafficking.
The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.