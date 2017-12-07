RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Transferred Back To Pittsburgh | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed defenseman Justin Schultz on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday that Schultz will be out at least two weeks. Schultz left Tuesday night’s loss to the New York Rangers in the first period following a collision with Rangers forward Rick Nash. Schultz returned briefly in the second before exiting for good.

Schultz has two goals and 10 assists in 23 games this season for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Chad Ruhwedel likely will return to the lineup when the Penguins host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

The Penguins recalled defenseman Frank Corrado from their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to fill Schultz’s roster spot.

