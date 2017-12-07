Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins fans dressed up as characters from a galaxy far, far away for Thursday night’s “Star Wars” theme night.

Like any formidable Jedi, they have a deep commitment and serious dedication. Thursday night, the Pens fans were the Rebel Alliance in a battle that’s never-ending.

“It’s always been about the struggle between good and evil, and for us, the Pens are the good guys,” Pens fan Eric Minor said. “The Penguins are the Jedi.”

Riding on the hype of the soon-to-be-released “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the Pens organization transformed PPG Paints Arena into a cosmic battle station, complete with lovable droids, an army of Stormtroopers and the iconic weaponry aimed at defeating the dreaded Empire and its terrifying leader.

Anthony Daniels, the actor who plays C-3PO, even made a special appearance.

“We love Star Wars. We’re big nerds. We already have our tickets bought for the movie next week,” Erika Campbell said. “We love coming to the game anyway, but this made it. Yeah, this is cool.”

The fans are committed and yes, they are crafty.

“This is a Porg from [‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’],” Arden Minor said. “I designed it to be like the Pens logo with the little critter running across.”

When film buffs meet sports fans, one goal fuels such Pittsburgh pride: to be strong with the Force.