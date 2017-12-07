Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Koby Thomas scored 20 points, Dachon Burke added 15 and Robert Morris held on to defeat Rider 78-75 in its home opener on Wednesday night.

Thomas had a dunk and then hit two free throws to give the Colonials a 76-70 lead with 45 seconds left. Kea Washington-Ives answered with a layup and Dimencio Vaughn hit a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left after a RMU miss. After a quick foul, Burke came through at the line and Rider’s half-court heave missed the mark.

Robert Morris (5-4) led most of the first half but a 7-1 run allowed the Broncs to tie the game at 44-all at the break.

Riders’ momentum carried into the second half, scoring the first seven points and a Jordan Allen 3 produced the Broncs’ biggest lead, 54-46 three minutes in. Thomas hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to kick-start a 14-0 run for a 68-60 Colonial lead. Chris Coalmon followed with a 3-point play, and Thomas contributed two more layups, the last ending the run with 5:59 to go.

Rider again came back, Allen making it 70-68 at 3:27. Thomas scored RMU’s next six to get the lead to six.

Allen and Vaughn had 13 apiece for Rider (5-4), which lost its third straight.

