PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 28 southbound re-opened early Thursday morning after a vehicle accident during rush-hour on Wednesday seriously injured one person sending them to the hospital.
One person that was seriously injured was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. There were no other reported injuries.
State Police say a tractor-trailer truck and three cars collided on the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Delafield Road in Fox Chapel.
The inbound lanes of 28 South had been temporarily closed throughout Wednesday evening near Fox Chapel Road and the Highland Park Bridge. Those lanes re-opened early Thursday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police out of Kittanning are handling the ongoing investigation.