PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s resignation was praised by Gov. Tom Wolf in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

“First of all, I applaud Senator Franken for doing the right thing, and I think what this says is that this is not the way to live, this is not the way to behave,” said Wolf.

Democrat Franken’s resignation follows that of fellow Democrat, Congressman John Conyers of Michigan, leading some to wonder why Republicans accused of sexual assaults seem to operate under a different standard, including President Trump’s well-known words in a Hollywood Access recording.

Franken made note of that on the Senate floor.

“There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate,” said Franken.

That, of course, refers to Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama.

For his part, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, has called on Moore to step aside, but President Trump has endorsed Moore.

KDKA political editor Jon Delano asked Governor Wolf if there was a double standard at play here with Democrats tougher on their lawmakers than some Republicans are on theirs.

Wolf: “I don’t know if there’s a double standard or not. As far as the public is concerned, I don’t think there is a double standard. I think people correctly look at this kind of behavior as reprehensible.”

Delano: “Should President Trump resign?”

Wolf: “That kind of behavior is reprehensible. I don’t care who does it. I don’t care what your party is. It’s not right.”