Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (AP) — Police say doctors became suspicious back in September, when Adrienne Hughes, 22, brought her two month old daughter to Children’s Hospital because she was having trouble breathing.

Doctors say the child had multiple broken ribs that were healing. Hughes told doctors her baby had not fallen or been in any accidents .

In October, another x-Ray revealed the baby had additional broken ribs. Doctors said there was no way the baby could not have suffered the injuries without someone knowing.

No one answered when KDKA’s Amy Wadas knocked on Hughes door on Bower Street in Lincoln-Lemington where she lives with her boyfriend and the infant’s grandmother.

All three were questioned by police.

During questioning, Hughes said she may have accidentally picked the baby up wrong and said she sometimes holds her incorrectly. She went on to say that her daughter sometimes screams so loud, she wouldn’t even know if she accidentally hurt her. She also said the baby has “a strong ‘expletive’ kick and she will try to “kick the hell out of you”, so you really have to hold her.

Hughes sent police two videos she says proved the baby cried without reasonand could hold her head up on her own without help.

Hughes is facing five felonies including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a victim younger than six and one count of endangering the welfare of children.

She is currently at the Allegheny County Jail

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 15 at 12:30 p.m.