RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Consumer Alert, Hill District, Local TV, Wylie Tobacco

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says they found dead mice and “too many to count” droppings near snacks in a tobacco shop in the Hill District.

The ACHD inspected Wylie Tobacco in the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue on Wednesday and found evidence of mice in the store.

The report says that they found gnaw marks on cheese curls, popcorn and potato chips, and about 80 prepackaged snacks were found stored on mouse droppings.

They also found “too many to count” fresh droppings on snack displays and on the dry food storage shelving in the store.

Inspectors also found two live mice and one dead mouse on glue boards under the snack display. There were also old droppings on the floor under the snack display.

Click here for the full report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch