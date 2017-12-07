Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says they found dead mice and “too many to count” droppings near snacks in a tobacco shop in the Hill District.
The ACHD inspected Wylie Tobacco in the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue on Wednesday and found evidence of mice in the store.
The report says that they found gnaw marks on cheese curls, popcorn and potato chips, and about 80 prepackaged snacks were found stored on mouse droppings.
They also found “too many to count” fresh droppings on snack displays and on the dry food storage shelving in the store.
Inspectors also found two live mice and one dead mouse on glue boards under the snack display. There were also old droppings on the floor under the snack display.