Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) — A family of seven had to be evacuated from their home in Westmoreland County overnight due to a carbon monoxide leak.

It all started around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. That’s when authorities said the family started getting flu-like symptoms inside their home on Constitution Boulevard in Arnold.

Their carbon monoxide detector began going off. At first, they changed the battery, but when it continued, they called 911.

When the fire department arrived, they began opening windows. Crews determined the home’s furnace was the source of the leak.

“It was a furnace issue,” said Deputy Chief James Bartolovich, of Arnold Fire Station 95-1. “We went through the house and started getting readings on the first floor. Obviously, when we went to the second floor, it started getting higher.”

Peoples Gas was also called to the scene.

The family, including adults, children, a baby and one elderly person, were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. They are all expected to be okay.

However, they won’t be allowed back in their home until the furnace is fixed.