PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is being charged for allegedly trying to hire an undercover DEA operative to murder a woman in California earlier this year.

Officials say that 52-year-old Brad Lanese, of Pittsburgh, has been arrested and charged with one count of using interstate commerce facilities with the intent to commit a murder for hire.

According to a criminal complaint, Lanese ran a large marijuana grow operation in northern California along with a man and that man’s wife. Lanese was asked to leave the operation when he began having problems with the wife.

Lanese then allegedly contacted a confidential DEA source and asked the source to help him rob the man and his wife. Lanese and the source met with an undercover DEA operative, identified as “Deeds,” to get firearms and logistical support for the robbery, but Lanese then allegedly said that he wanted “Deeds” to murder the wife instead.

Officials say Lanese suggested “Deeds” inject the wife with a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl while she was out in the marijuana fields, place her in a car, then push the car over cliffs into the ocean. Lanese said he would be able to return to the marijuana grow operation after the murder, and he would pay “Deeds” $30,000.

Lanese’s detention hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

