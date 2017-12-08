Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A young early intervention student was left alone on a school van in Homewood on Friday afternoon.
Ebony Pugh, public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Schools, says the 4-year-old Crescent Early Childhood student was left alone on a school van at Brushton Avenue and Kelly Street in Homewood around 1:15 p.m.
She says the van driver transported the child home unharmed after returning to the van.
It is unknown how long the child was on the van or why the driver left the student alone.
The driver, who works for ABC Transit, has been removed from Pittsburgh Public School routes.