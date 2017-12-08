Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLPORT BOROUGH (KDKA) — One home invasion suspect is dead and a second is on the run after breaking into a man’s home overnight in Lawrence County.

It all started just after 1 a.m. at 84-year-old Ed Lutz’s home on Jameson Avenue in Ellport Borough.

Lutz, who says he sleeps with a gun under his pillow, was woken up by the sounds of two people breaking into his home.

He said he got out of bed, and was confronted by one of the suspects.

“I was in bed sleeping, they woke me up,” said Lutz. “Woken up to them busting in on my front door, and I went out in the hallway in the dark, and I met this one guy, and he went to grab me and that’s when I shot him.”

Lutz said he then got into a scuffle with the second intruder, who was eventually able to run from the home. He is still not in custody.

Ellwood City Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Authorities were on the scene into the night collecting evidence. Lutz was taken to the police station where he was questioned.

