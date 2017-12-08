RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Ellport, Ellwood City, Fatal Shooting, Home Invasion, Lawrence County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLPORT BOROUGH (KDKA) — One home invasion suspect is dead and a second is on the run after breaking into a man’s home overnight in Lawrence County.

It all started just after 1 a.m. at 84-year-old Ed Lutz’s home on Jameson Avenue in Ellport Borough.

Lutz, who says he sleeps with a gun under his pillow, was woken up by the sounds of two people breaking into his home.

ed lutz Police: Homeowner, 84, Shoots 1 Home Invasion Suspect, Gets Into Scuffle With Second

Ed Lutz (Photo Credit: KDKA)

He said he got out of bed, and was confronted by one of the suspects.

“I was in bed sleeping, they woke me up,” said Lutz. “Woken up to them busting in on my front door, and I went out in the hallway in the dark, and I met this one guy, and he went to grab me and that’s when I shot him.”

Lutz said he then got into a scuffle with the second intruder, who was eventually able to run from the home. He is still not in custody.

Ellwood City Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Authorities were on the scene into the night collecting evidence. Lutz was taken to the police station where he was questioned.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch