Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sloan

Animal Friends

Sloan has had a very difficult past, that’s why he’s so deserving of a loving home. It would be a special gift if he could find one this holiday season!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sloane has been through more hardships than any animal should have to go through. He was rescued from a hoarding situation by our Humane Investigations team and has had to work hard to trust people again. Because he has never lived inside, he is very timid and nervous around most people. He will need to go to a very patient home that is understanding of his circumstances. He would do best in an ADULT ONLY home. Sloane is absolutely beautiful and worth the time and effort to help him continue to grow more trusting of people. If you are looking to give a gorgeous dog the second chance it truly deserves, visit Animal Friends today and ask our Adoptions Team about meeting Sloane!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Maxwell

Orphans of the Storm

Maxwell is a sweet kitty with an independent streak, but he would love nothing more than to find his forever home this holiday season!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Maxwell! I’m approx 2 ½-years-old. I’m a very handsome guy and I love to sit and watch the world go by! I’m an independent guy, with people and other cats. But I sure let you know when I want attention — I come over to be petted and fussed over on my terms. I would love to have a family of my own to hang out with! For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Maxwell, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

