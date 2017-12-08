RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – One of Jerry Sandusky’s sons is headed to prison after pleading guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to perform a sex act.

The Centre Daily Times says a Pennsylvania judge on Friday sentenced 42-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky to 3½ to 6 years.

Sandusky pleaded guilty in September to charges including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He’s one of the six children adopted by Jerry and Dottie Sandusky and has been a stalwart supporter of his father.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing 10 boys.

The Corrections Department says Jeff Sandusky was fired as a Rockview State Prison guard late last month.

