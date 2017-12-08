RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A teenager was pulled from a house fire in Mt. Lebanon on Friday morning.

Crews were on the scene in the 400 block of South Meadowcroft Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Mt. Lebanon Fire Chief Nicholas Sohyda told the Tribune-Review that the fire appeared to be mostly contained to a second-floor bedroom. A 17-year-old boy was pulled from the home and sent to a local hospital.

The Tribune-Review says a woman and two girls got out of the house safely.

The teen’s condition is unknown.

