UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (AP) – Ohio wildlife officials say a deer with its head trapped in a plastic Halloween candy bucket has been spotted by residents of a Columbus suburb.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife has advised the public not try to trap the animal seen in Upper Arlington last weekend and again Thursday morning.

The Columbus Dispatch reports officials say social media postings suggest some people may try to trap the deer themselves to rescue it. But officials warn the deer could injure someone.

Department spokesman Matt Eiselstein says they hope the deer will be able to get the bucket off its head on its own or slow down enough for wildlife personnel to approach the animal and help it.

Anyone spotting the deer should call Upper Arlington police.

