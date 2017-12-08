Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Salvation Army bell ringers are sounding the alarm over their Christmas collections.

They’re down tens of thousands of dollars, and they’re afraid people they serve might feel the impact.

“It’s a very humbling job and it makes you feel good within your heart,” said bell ringer Barbara Janci.

It’s Barbara Janci’s second week volunteering for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. She said it was a decision that was very easy for her to make.

“To help others, and to give back because people have been good to me and so is the Salvation Army,” she said.

However, the campaign could be in trouble. The campaign is down nearly $64,000. This is a pretty big number compared to what it was this time last year.

“We would have to cut some services that we offer. We may have to cut down on staffing. We may have to pull back on a lot of our finances and budgets,” said Lt. Kenneth Cleveland with the Salvation Army.

The campaign kicked off the day after Thanksgiving and has about three weeks left to go. Right now, the Western Pennsylvania Division, which comprises of 38 locations, has raised more than $770,581.90. The goal is to raise $2,730,000.

“So it’s very important that we’re able to make this difference because that’s what helps us be able to do more to the communities that we serve,” said Cleveland.

“Everyone can give a dollar or two,” said Terry Yura.

Cleveland says it’s not that easy. In the wake of disasters like Hurricane Maria, Irma and Harvey over the past year, folks may not be as generous this holiday season.

“I think one of the biggest fears was a possible donor overload,” said Cleveland.

“It’s early. Maybe things will pick up. And if not, maybe you get can your blessing another way,” said Kay Johnson of Allison Park.

“We like to believe and keep hope that it can happen,” said Cleveland.

Of the 38 locations in this division, only 11 are on pace or ahead of totals from this time last year.

If you aren’t able to donate at your local grocery store, or don’t have cash on you, you can always donate here: www.wpa.salvationarmy.org