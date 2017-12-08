RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies apprehended two wanted sex offenders Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 28-year-old Alexander Taylor, of McKees Rocks, has a lifetime registration requirement as a sex offender in connection to a 2010 guilty plea for indecent assault of a 3-year-old child.

alexander taylor Allegheny County Sheriffs Deputies Apprehend 2 Registered Sex Offenders

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office)

Taylor was wanted for violating his probation/parole. Sheriff’s deputies went to Taylor’s home in the 300 block of Ella Street and found he was not home. The deputies set up surveillance on his apartment building and took Taylor into custody when he returned a few hours later.

Authorities say 21-year-old Michael Henchell, of East Pittsburgh, was also wanted for violating his probation/parole. Henchell has a 25-year registration requirement under Megan’s Law because of a 2015 conviction of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, corruption of minors and terroristic threats.

michael henchell Allegheny County Sheriffs Deputies Apprehend 2 Registered Sex Offenders

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office)

When sheriff’s deputies arrested at Henchell’s home in the 800 block of East Pittsburgh Mall, they found he was not home. During their investigation, the deputies found out that Henchell had ties to Allentown and spotted Henchell leaving a neighbor’s home in the 900 block of Excelsior Street.

Henchell then went into another house. Deputies surrounded the residence and took Henchell into custody without incident.

Authorities say both Taylor and Henchell were captured within five hours of their warrants being issued.

Both Taylor and Henchell were lodged in the Allegheny County Jail where they will be held without bond.

