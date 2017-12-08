RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
SHARON (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Sharon late Friday morning.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Dock Street and Miller Court.

Police say 42-year-old Jason Lemmon, of New Castle, was killed when he got into a crash with another vehicle.

The 27-year-old driver of the second vehicle was sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

