SHARON (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Sharon late Friday morning.
It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Dock Street and Miller Court.
Police say 42-year-old Jason Lemmon, of New Castle, was killed when he got into a crash with another vehicle.
The 27-year-old driver of the second vehicle was sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
