WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Washington County are investigating after two homes were struck by bullets this week.

The first incident happened late Wednesday night on Fayette Street in the city of Washington, according to the Observer-Reporter.

A young woman was home at the time with her 1-year-old daughter. She said she just moved to the area from out of state.

Her home was reportedly struck by four bullets.

The Observer-Reporter reports one bullet went through the siding, the wall and hit a basket inside. The other three hit the sliding glass door and struck the refrigerator.

A shell casing was also found outside in a parking spot.

The other incident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday on Murdock Street in Canonsburg. According to the Observer-Reporter, police are investigating a possible argument in that same area earlier in the night.

None of the bullets ended up in the home, and four shell casings were reportedly found outside the home.

Reports of an SUV fleeing the area are being investigated.