PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Carnegie man has died after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday on Route 28 during the evening rush-hour commute.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Zachary Wilkoski, 29, was pronounced dead Friday at 5:58 p.m.

Wilkoski was driving his Ford Mustang southbound Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. on Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge in O’Hara Township when he was involved in a multiple vehicle accident that left him seriously injured. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The road remained closed until early Thursday morning.

According to State Police, the crash occurred when a 69-year-old truck driver was unable to stop his loaded tractor trailer. He rear-ended Wilkoski and a chain reaction led to four vehicles being involved.

Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning were handling the investigation.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    December 9, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    Hang the truck driver

