ELLPORT BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police say a home invasion suspect who was fatally shot by the 84-year-old homeowner Friday morning was related to the homeowner.

The Ellwood City Police Department says the Pennsylvania State Police used facial recognition and fingerprints to identify the man as 49-year-old Dennis Mercadante, of Mercer, Pa.

Police say Mercadante is the nephew-in-law of Don Lutz, the homeowner who fatally shot Mercadante.

Lutz said he woke up around 1:30 a.m. Friday when he heard shattering glass and two intruders barging through his front door. He got out of bed and was confronted by Mercadante.

Lutz, who says he sleeps with a gun under his pillow, shot Mercadante, then got into a scuffle with the second intruder, who ran out of the house.

Mercadante died at the scene.

The second intruder has not yet been found.

Lutz was taken to the police station where he was questioned.

“At this time, [the shooting] appears to be justified. We will take the evidence and go review it with the District Attorney’s Office and determine, let him make the final determination,” Ellwood City Police Lt. David Kingston said Friday.

It is unknown if Lutz recognized Mercadante at the time of the shooting.