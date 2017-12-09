Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
PIAA State Championship
Class 3A
Quaker Valley 41, Middletown 24
Look what is coming home with the Quakers.. YOUR 2017 AAA WPIAL CHAMPS AND 1ST EVER QV FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP!!!! #RollQuakersRoll pic.twitter.com/qKR2ZBGHiq
— QV Football (@Qvfootball) November 18, 2017
PIAA State Championship
Class 6A
Pine-Richland 41, St. Joseph’s Prep 21
Final Score: Pine-Richland claims the 6A Championship 41-21 over St. Joseph’s Prep pic.twitter.com/ptg6PhPHl1
— PIAA (@PIAASports) December 10, 2017
