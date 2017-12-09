RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Jeff Monzo, Joshua Jesse, Westmoreland County Prosecutors

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man has been acquitted of attempted murder and other charges in a police shooting three years ago in western Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Suspect Stable After Chase Ends In Exchange Of Gunfire With Police

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that jurors deliberated for five hours before finding 44-year-old Joshua Jesse not guilty Friday of charges that also included aggravated assault and assault of law enforcement officials.

Westmoreland County prosecutors argued that Jesse tried to kill officers after a 22-mile chase in September 2014 that started in Murrysville and ended in Bell Township. Jesse was shot 10 times after a gun he held discharged once but didn’t strike any of the officers.

Prosecutors declined comment. Defense attorney Jeff Monzo argued that his client wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. Jesse said he was “thankful” for the verdict and that no one was hurt except for him.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch