RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Carnegie Science Center, Local TV, Ohio River, Vehicle Fatality

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died early Saturday after a car he was driving went into the Ohio River near the Carnegie Science Center.

car river fatality Man Dies After Car Goes Into Ohio River Near Carnegie Science Center

Photo Courtesy: KDKA Photographer Dave Colabine

Sources say the man died while trying to remove his car from the river by pushing it out along the steps of the Carnegie Science Center river walk. The driver is believed to have collapsed and died. The cause and manner of his death are under investigation by Pittsburgh homicide detectives and the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.

The death is not considering suspicious for criminal activity.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    December 9, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    have another beer

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch