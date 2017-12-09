Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died early Saturday after a car he was driving went into the Ohio River near the Carnegie Science Center.
Sources say the man died while trying to remove his car from the river by pushing it out along the steps of the Carnegie Science Center river walk. The driver is believed to have collapsed and died. The cause and manner of his death are under investigation by Pittsburgh homicide detectives and the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.
The death is not considering suspicious for criminal activity.
