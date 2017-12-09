Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Molly’s Trolleys is set to close at the end of the month while they search for a new buyer.
The company, which also owns Just Ducky Tours, is looking for a buyer who will be able to give the operation the attention it needs according to a Pittsburgh Post Gazette article.
According to Molly’s Trolleys website, Molly’s Trolley’s has been locally owned servicing Pittsburgh since it was started in 1995 by Carnegie Mellon University graduate student Molly Stahlman. In 2011 Molly’s Trolleys was sold to Just Ducky Tours.
The company plans to now focus entirely on Just Ducky Tours.