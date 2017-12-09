Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While many of us look forward to the happiness and excitement of the holidays, others have a more difficult time during this season — especially the families of fallen soldiers.

The Snowball Express hopes to make the season a little more special for them this year.

Eleven donated chartered planes made stops in 27 cities across the United States on Saturday. The families of fallen soldiers who have lost their lives since 9/11 are being treated to five days of fun in Fort Worth, Texas.

“When we get together with our Snowball family, they’re with kids who get it. They also don’t have a dad [because he] died while serving our country,” Tina Clarkson, of Bellefonte, said.

“They communicate better because they know exactly what they went through,” Naydie Gomez, from Ohio, said.

Since 2006, the non-profit agency has been transporting families of fallen soldiers from all over the country to gather in one place.

American Airlines was the presenting sponsor, flying almost 1,600 family members to Dallas-Fort Worth.

“This is about the children and families of all those heroes who have given so much to us,” Jackie Munoz, with American Airlines, said.

Munoz says once family members arrive, they go shopping and participate in planned events.

More than 30 local families are taking the trip.